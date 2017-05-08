Shinnston Without Water After Main Break

A Harrison County city is without water after a line collapsed Sunday.

That collapse has left residents of the city without water.

Bottled drinking water, along with non-potable water is available for residents in the area to pick up at the Shinnston Volunteer Fire Department.

The line runs along Route 19 and is now in the process of being replaced, something city officials say is overdue.

"This is a prime example of why we're pushing so hard to get our new trunk line in from our water treatment facility to town. That's in the process now, gathering right of ways to eliminate this type of issue. This old line is a constant hassle of water main brakes," said Shinnston Vice Mayor Pat Kovalck.

Employees are working around the clock and hope to have water back Monday evening or Tuesday.