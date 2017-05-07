Harrison County Board of Education Holds Annual Student Achievement Banquet

Sunday evening, the Harrison County Board of Education Student Achievement Banquet was held at Robert C. Byrd High School. This year, 44 - $500 scholarships and 32 - $1,000 scholarships were presented to students.

This event was for all high schools in Harrison County, public and private.

Various donors from all over the county have donated to make this event a success.

"Which is really exciting for us to do this. That means that the community of Harrison County really comes together to support the students and their achievements," said Robin Ray, Harrison County Student Achievement Board.

The Harrison County Student Achievement Board has been presenting scholarships to students since 1992.