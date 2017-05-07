New Historic Sign in Buckhannon Celebrates The Strawberry Festival

The rain did not wash away any strawberries Sunday.

Representatives from the Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon gathered Sunday to eat strawberries and unveil a historic sign in its honor.

The historic sign is in place just before the 76th Strawberry Festival kicks off in Upshur County.

Representatives from the Strawberry Festival said the sign really brings the traditions and history of the special festival to life.

"It is really nice to have this, especially about one week before this year's Strawberry Festival kicks off. It's nice to have this displayed for people to see and really kind of get in touch with the history of the festival," said Laura Meadows, Upshur County CVB.