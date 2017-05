Spaghetti was on the menu for many this Sunday dinner.

Nearly 500 tickets were sold for the Derek Hotsinpiller Spaghetti Dinner. The Bridgeport Police Department packed up a few hundred to-go orders Sunday afternoon, and also served guests who ate their dinner at the Benedum Civic Center.

The Derek Hotsinpiller scholarship fund began as a way for the Bridgeport Police Department and the community to show support for the Hotsinpiller family.