'Kirkin of the Tartans' Celebration in Clarksburg

It was a special day for Presbyterian churches in our area and across the country.
Churches celebrated their Scottish-American history today with a service dedicated to 'Kirkin' o' The Tartan.'
The special service uses traditional Scottish music with pipes and drums , along with prayers and services dedicated to Scottish tradition.
First Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg celebrated this morning with a procession from the Harrison County Courthouse to the church's front steps.
"We come here to support the Presbyterian church here in Clarksburg and their celebration of their Scottish heritage. We have the parade of tartans down the street with also the christian flags and then they will have a Scottish Heritage church service.
Clarksburg Studio
