Local Company Donates Animal Oxygen Masks

Pets are treated just like family members in many households, which is why local emergency responders have tools to save your furry friends during fires.

The 'Touch a Truck' event held outside the Kingwood Walmart allowed Invisible Fence Brand of West Virginia to partner with the Preston County Animal Shelter and local fire squads.

During the event, Invisible Fence Brand donated 17 animal oxygen masks and put on a demonstration.

Anita Burns, shelter volunteer, said the oxygen masks have already proven to be effective.

"The fire department has used oxygen masks once or twice last year and the people were forever grateful that the pets were saved. We like to give it to all fire departments," Burns said.

The Preston County animal shelter also brought multiple dogs available for adoption to the event.