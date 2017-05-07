Movie Auditions Held in Preston County

The Kecksburg UFO incident took place over 50 years ago, and Sunday auditions were held for a movie based on the event.

The movie will require approximately 200 roles. The audition, held at the Preston Community Arts Center, was very well attended.

Emily Lapisardi, casting director, said it's important for the movie to include local talent.

"Because we want the community to be connected with the film. A lot of productions are done in Hollywood or they're done in Europe and there's no real connection with the local community," Lapisardi said.

The majority of the movie will be shot in Preston County.