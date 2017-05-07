Liberty High School Hosts First Color Run on Sunday

The rain and chilly temperatures didn't stop some runners this morning.
Liberty High School held their first Color Run this morning. Parents and organizers of the event said they held the event as a booster's fundraiser for the school.
They picked the Color Run as their fundraiser because they said they want to put the fun back in fundraising.
Runners got sprayed with red, blue, and yellow powders and enjoyed refreshments after the race.
