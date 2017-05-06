Charity Event Brings Derby to Bridgeport

The Kentucky Derby is miles away from our coverage area but Saturday night the Bridgeport community got a taste of the races.

The Hats, Hearts and Horses fundraiser put on by Antero Resources will benefit the Children Home Society of West Virginia.

The organization works with foster children and local families.

Brandi Davis, Child and Family Services Supervisor, said the fundraiser will make a big difference for the non-profit organization.

"I use the phrase a lot that it takes a village to raise a child and this just extends the amount of people that we can get into our village to support these vulnerable children," Davis said.

The event included a silent auction, a live performance and more.