Local Athletes to Compete in Orlando

Don't let their cute bows fool you, North Central Athletics plays to win.

The game? Competitive cheerleading, and for those of you who aren't familiar, it definitely is a sport.

"Oh lord, every time I leave the gym I want to go to bed it's a lot of time and money put into it," said Taylor Vincent, NCA senior.

Next week North Central Athletics will send all three of its eligible all star teams, youth, junior and senior, to compete at the Summit All Star Cheerleading Championship in Orlando Florida.

Only the top 10 percent of teams in the country receive invitations to compete.

Andrew Banko, NCA gym manager said the short routines take months to perfect.

"What you see out there for two minutes and thirty seconds really has months of work that they put into it," Banko said.

That hard work will give these athletes a chance to put Clarksburg on the map.

"Cause we are a small gym from a small town, not many people know about us so when we made it there it was a big experience for us to see how everybody reacted to it," Vincent said.

North Central's youth and junior teams have both competed at this level in previous years, but for the seniors, this is a first.

Vincent said she's thankful for her teammates, parents and coaches for making it all possible, especially before she graduates.

"That's what I told everyone, I was like this is my senior year and it's really exciting to be able to go this far with it."

