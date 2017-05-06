Randolph-Elkins YMCA Hosts 'Healthy Kids Day'

While school is starting to let out, organizations are gearing up to kick of their summer programs.

The Randolph-Elkins YMCA held their 'Healthy Kids Day' as way to get parents and kids ready for their annual summer camp.

The YMCA hosts a nine week summer camp for children. The kids are able to swim and do crafts while also taking part in educational field trips.

During the 'Healthy Kids Day', the Randolph YMCA had crafts and activiites to give the kids an example of what they would be doing at summer camp.

"Because it offers kids a chance to not be sitting at home during the summer. It gives them a chance to come and make friends and have experiences through the summer to create memories that possibly will last the rest of their life," said Joanie Murphy, childcare coordinator.

The summer camp at the Randolph YMCA kicks off on June 12.