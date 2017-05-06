Alderson Broaddus Celebrates 2017 Commencement

The Class of 2017 had reason to celebrate Saturday.
Graduates at Alderson Broaddus University celebrated their academic accomplishments Saturday at their commencement ceremony.
Family and friends of the graduates gathered in support of the big accomplishment.
The Class of 2017 at Alderson Broaddus celebrated their professors as well by voting one as professor of the year.
The President of Alderson Broaddus used the commencement as a way to send graduates off into the world with a piece of advice.
"Do the right thing always. Be a person of justice and fairness and kindness and compassion and mercy. Bring hope to a world that is desparately in need of hope," said President James Barry.
West Virginia Wesleyan also celebrated their 2017 graduates today at their commencement ceremony.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.