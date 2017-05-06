North Central United Methodist Churches Join Together in Mission Project

Local churches came together for one mission Saturday.
United Methodist Churches in North Central West Virginia met Saturday at Quiet Dell United Methodist Church to celebrate their 'Neighbor to Neighbor' mission event.
The event raised money and supplies for more than ten community projects all across North Central West Virginia.
The United Methodist Churches were hoping to raise another 20,000 dollars at their fundraiser and auction Saturday afternoon.
"These mission projects supply such things as food pantry services. They help with rent and utility. They help with budget training. They help people who are temporarily homeless, all through the state, so we are raising money in this district for that purpose," said Reverend Brian Boley, Quiet Dell United Methodist Church.
The Northern District United Methodist Churches hold the mission event once a year.
