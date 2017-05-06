Morgantown Summer Farmers Market Begins for the Season

Saturday morning was the first Morgantown Summer Farmers Market for the season.

The market has a diverse collection of more than 40 vendors that grow and sell fresh produce, meats, eggs, breads, and more.

Board Members hope to promote a special rewards card system for customers that frequent the market.

Vendors look forward to seeing familiar faces come back to the market every year.

" It's kind of a community thing too. You see a lot of people just talking and chatting with each other and so forth. That's neat also. It's more than just buying food, It's community people talking to people that they see all the time. It's kind of neat, I think," said Charles DeBerry, Board Member of the Morgantown Farmers Market.

The Summer Market will be held every Saturday from 8:30 am to noon at the Morgantown Marketplace.