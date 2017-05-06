Marion County Family Literacy Fair has Something for All Ages

A Family Literacy Fair was held at the Marion County Board of Education Building Saturday.

The Marion County Curriculum collaborated with the Marion County community to provide this fair.

The goal was to promote literacy at all age levels.

11 Local authors from West Virginia were present, showcasing their latest books.

The Scholastic Book Fair, along with an art station, face painting, balloon animals and book characters were at the event.

"We have so many different things. Most of them are engaging, interactive, for the students. We have Kindermusik, We have the Academy of the Arts, from Fairmont State University. We have Pierpont here. It's just an overwhelming excitement with activities for parents to share with their children at home," said Gina DeLorenzo, Coordinator with the Family Literacy Fair.

Each child received a free book and bag, among other items.