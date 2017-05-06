Middletown Animal Clinic Holds Rabies Clinic

Saturday afternoon, Middletown Animal Clinic in Fairmont hosted a Rabies Clinic.

This was sponsored by Maddie's Angels, a non-profit organization for spay, neuter and injured animals.

A discount was held Saturday so that this preventive shot can reach more people.

"Rabies Vaccine is very important for your dog or your cat, because there are animals that are coming out positive that are then exposed to our dogs and the environment. If they are not current on the rabies vaccine, it's not a good thing for them, because according to state law, sometimes the only option is to euthanize them."

Maddie's Angel's gives out vouchers to help spay and neuter pets. To receive one, email maddiesvouchers@yahoo.com