Comic Book Stores Everywhere Take Part in Free Comic Book Day

Saturday was Free Comic Book Day which is a national event that happens the first Saturday in May every year.

Millions of comics were given away in participating comic book specialty shops across the country.

Four Horsemen Comics and Games in the Morgantown Mall is taking part by holding multiple sales, games, raffles, and giveaways for comic book Lovers.

"For comic book Lovers, this is a great day, even people new to reading. It really gets kids into comics. It expands their horizons a little bit. It's great for the medium, it's great for people that are new to comics, people that are just getting into it. Its just a really good day for all comic fans," said Ron Davis, Four Horsemen Comics and Games.

They held several Demos, including ones with Pokemon and Magic.