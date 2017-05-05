Clarksburg Mission Hosts 14th Annual Spring Gala: Night of Hope

Clarksburg Mission hosted its 14th annual 'Night of Hope' Spring Gala at the Bridgeport Conference Center to raise money for the mission on Friday.

At the gala there were people who told stories about how the shelter helped them.

The mission honored also its volunteers. Mission staff said it houses about 90 people every day providing approximately 300 meals to people in need.

“I struggled with addiction for about five years and when I came to the Mission that was like my rock bottom and so there was no where to go but up from there,” said Lisa Hartline, former resident of the Clarksburg Mission.

Harline is now drug free and has attended college for an associates and bachelors degree. She will also be obtaining her law degree from West Virginia University later this month.

“We house again 90 men, women and children every night, which translates into about 31,000 night of lodging a year for about 700 different people throughout the year,” said Clarksburg Mission Executive Director, Chris Mullett.

The Clarksburg Mission said it takes about $3,500 a day to run its shelter and always welcomes volunteers to help support its community efforts.