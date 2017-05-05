23rd Annual Cheat River Festival Kicks Off

The 23rd annual Cheat River Festival kicked off Friday evening in Albright.

Cheat Fest is the Friends of the Cheat's annual fundraiser which helps to advance watershed projects and support the organization's administrative costs.

Live music is played by bands from all over Appalachia and festival goers are able to visit the Art Market.

Friday evening was a party for major donors and volunteers of Friends of the Cheat.

"So we're a group of dedicated individuals that since 1994 have been seeking to preserve, promote, and protect the Cheat River Watershed, which is a local watershed here in Preston County. We really strive to make sure that the acid mine drainage which is prevalent on all the rivers due to mine overflow, is being cleaned up," said Sarah

The Cheat Fest will also be happening Saturday from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm.