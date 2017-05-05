Vehicle Crashes Into BB&T Bank In Harrison County

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident near the Meadowbrook Mall on Friday evening.

According to Bridgeport Police, the accident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police said a man driving a jeep was headed north on Mall Ring Road when he jumped the parking lot island and struck the front of the BB&T Bank.

Police said the driver was conscious and alert on scene. He was transported to United Hospital Center.

There's no word on the extent of the driver's injuries or the extent of the damage to the bank.

Bridgeport Police will be handling the investigation.