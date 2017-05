Bridgeport, WV - Bridgeport four-time state qualifing swimmer, Harrison Hess is heading to Fairmont State to join the swim team.

Hess looks to specialize in backstroke at FSU. While he knows he has to improve his times before next season, he knows he can make an immediate impact by being a good teammate. Hess says he is focusing on becoming a better teammate by saying, "If you help the entire team, you're just going to help everyone out."