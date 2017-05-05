Bridgeport's Hess to Join FSU Swim Team

Another Bridgeport athlete made his college choice known Friday.

Harrison Hess will join the Fairmont State swim team after qualifying for states four years in a row. He wants to continue to specialize in backstroke as a Falcon, and while he knows he has to improve his times before next season, he knows he can make an immediate impact by being a good teammate.

“If you help the entire team, you’re just going to help everyone out," said Hess. "They’re going to get better. You’re going to get better. I like to build upon what other people build upon. If they get better, I know I’ll have to get better, too.”