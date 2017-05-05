Harrison County Prevention Partnership Holds Monthly Meeting

On the agenda Friday for the Harrison County Prevention Partnership was the topic of fighting the drug epidemic.
Representatives from United Summit Center and the Health Department, along with community leaders, discussed topics of addiction and used the networking opportunity as a way to join forces and figure out ways to continue fighting the drug problem in Harrison County.
Leaders said they are excited about upcoming events in May.
"Actually, May has Prevention Week. We have a community walk that is going to happen on the May 15th. We have the M.O.R.E. program that is going to deal with the revitalization in one of our communities. We have a lot of exciting things going on in Harrison County and there is something that meets the needs of everyone," said JoAnne McNemar, Prevention Partnership.
The Prevention Partnership's next meeting is June 2 at 2 p.m. at the Family Resource Network.
