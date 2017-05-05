Derek Hotsinpiller Spaghetti Dinner Set For Sunday

Many people in our area will have spaghetti for Sunday dinner this weekend.
Nearly 500 tickets have been sold for the Derek Hotsinpiller Scholarship Dinner this Sunday at the Benedum Civic Center.
The Bridgeport Police Department is hosting the spaghetti dinner in memory of and in support of the Hotsinpiller family.
This will be the third year for the dinner.
"It's prepared by policeman. The lieutenants and some of the patrol guys and the sergeants, we get together and fix it on Saturday night and get everything ready and start serving it at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning," said Chief Deputy Randy Hartley.
You can still buy tickets at the police department or Sunday at the door. Tickets are 8 dollars.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.