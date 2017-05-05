Bridgeport High School Is Among Several Local Schools to Receive Ranking

U.S. News and World Report has ranked the best West Virginia High Schools.

The report looked at graduation rates, participation and success on statewide tests, advanced placement and college readiness.

Bridgeport High School was ranked number five on the list.

The principal said that the recent ranking shows just how hard teachers and students work.

He also said that keeping education at the forefront of students', teachers', and parents' minds is what makes for a successful school.

"From an education stand point, I think we have some exceptional teachers. They do an outstanding job and I also think we have a lot of students that make their priority education and that's important, especially their families and parents," said Principal Mark DeFazio.

Doddridge County High School and East Fairmont High School were also mentioned on the list.