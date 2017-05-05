Antero Resources Hosts Its Second 'Hats, Hearts, and Horses' Derby Gala

Hats, hearts, and horses and all for a good cause.

Saturday is the Kentucky Derby and some locals will put on their biggest hats and head to a charity event hosted by Antero Resources.

The second 'Hats, Hearts, and Horses' Gala is a way to get people excited about the Kentucky Derby and raise money for the Children's Home Society of West Virginia.

"Part of what we will hear from Saturday from the speaker is there has always been a stereotype I think associated with foster care and if we can remove that stereotype and see that these are our children that just need help, they are West Virginia children that just need help," said Lisa Barnard, Antero Resources.