Senator Joe Manchin Meets With Miners To Discuss Healthcare Benefits and Pensions

Senator Joe Manchin dropped by Fairmont on Friday to talk with coal miners about their benefits.

Friday's meetings was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Now that healthcare benefits for miners have been addressed, Manchin says the focus now has to be on pensions.

"We've got to protect peoples pensions and these people worked a lifetime, they've paid for it, they've negotiated for it. Where'd the money go? Who took the money? Who's using it? We didn't think ten seconds about bailing out Wall Street, said Manchin. "We operated 24 hours immediately on account of the banks collapse. How can you let individuals who has worked their whole lives collapse?"

Manchin will hold town hall meetings with miners in Matewan, Oceana and Logan on Saturday, May 6.