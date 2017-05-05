Mon Health Celebrates Nurses Week and Cardinal Award Winners

Mon Health planned a very special celebration for Nurses Week on Friday to recognize all the nurses who work diligently to care for patients.

"I think what makes a great nurse is a loyal employee that has a lot of compassion and excitement about the work that he or she does in taking care of patients and their families,” said Shelly May, Clinical Manager for Mon General Hospital 5 South.

"A person that shows kindness, compassion, caring not only to the patient, but also to the patient's family and their loved ones, because I think it's all a joint effort,” said Gloria McMillen, a nurse in the hospital’s Cardiac Step-Down Unit.

"A great nurse is a lot of nurses at Mon General, but you have to have compassion, and you have to care and also know what you're doing,” said Emergency Room nurse Jessica Richards.

The celebration at Mon General Hospital honored people who the hospital says fit all of those definitions and its values of clinical excellence, respect and teamwork.

"Nurses contribute so much to the lives of people in the community and certainly they're the heart and soul of any hospital organization,” said Daphne Scordato, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Mon General. “It's important that we lift them up, recognize them for their efforts, and show how much we appreciate their contribution."

Each month, the hospital names a Cardinal Nursing Award recipient, nominated by their peers who excel in the field.

Of the twelve men and women recognized this past year, oncology nurse Heidi Zbosnik was the grand prize winner of a travel gift certificate.

"I feel that there are several people that I work with that are just as deserving, but it kind of humbles you to think that people respect what you do, and even people that you work with agree that your values and dedication to work are recognized,” Zbosnik said.

Nurse Week was established by the American Nurses Association and is celebrated nationally each year around the time of Florence Nightingale’s birthday, who was the founder of modern nursing.