Webster County High School Celebrates College Decision Day

College Decision Day is gaining headway in West Virginia. Schools around the state are hosting Decision Days to celebrate post-secondary plans seniors have made and to help them transition smoothly.

The pressure has lifted some for students at Webster County High School.

Seniors participated in College Decision Day by signing a commitment to their school of choice...and many of them are already a step ahead.

“Our FAFSA completion rate is around 75 percent here at Webster County High School, which I believe is one of the highest in the state,” said Superintendent Scott Cochran.

Students had the opportunity to sit down one-on-one with representatives from their prospective schools.

College and workforce representatives congratulated students on their hard work and reminded them how crucial the next few months will be.

J.R. Luyster, a college access and success program director, encourages students to take count of the things they still need to finish.

“Even though these students have applied and been accepted, and hopefully at this point have completed a FAFSA and been awarded some forms of scholarship money or financial aid, there are still many steps to take between now and ultimately their enrollment and the fall,” said Luyster.

Juniors and sophomores got to speak with college representatives and gain a better understanding of how to start preparing now.

Starting to work toward your future can be stressful, but exciting. Senior Allison Cogar is eager to move to the next stage of her life, and she encourages the underclassmen to begin planning now.