Morgantown Ranked as Top West Virginia High School

Morgantown High School was recently named the best high school in West Virginia by the U.S. News & World Report.

“The first reaction always is excitement,” said Morgantown High School Principal Paul Mihalko. “It’s validation for what we always believe is happening at our school. We’re creating an environment where students can be successful.”

The report looked at several factors including graduation rates, participation and success on statewide tests, advanced placement courses and college readiness.

According to the report 46 percent of students at MHS participate in the AP program.

“It’s really nice for us to see that sort of reward,” Mihalko continued. “That people out there that don’t always come into the building, or come to events can say ‘hey hold on a second, here’s good things happening around here.’ People that aren’t even from around here can see it and say I wonder what kind of teachers they’ve got there?”

Mihalko credits the hard work of the faculty and staff and even the students in leading the school to earn this recognition.

“I think our faculty and staff is one of the greatest assets we have here,” he said. “You won’t walk in this building without finding a person who is willing to help a kid in whatever it might be. The support we receive from our central office and our school board to be able to do some of the things we do here is amazing.”

Over 28,000 public high schools in the county were assessed by The U.S News & World Report in English, language arts, math and science. Each school was given a ranking and only those earning a gold, silver or bronze medal accolade were eligible for state rankings.

In West Virginia, 33 schools were included in the statewide rankings.