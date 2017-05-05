Man Arrested After Robbery, Standoff at Morgantown Hot Spot

Morgantown police have arrested a man following an armed robbery and a brief standoff Thursday night.
Police were dispatched to the High Life Lounge on University Avenue around 10:15 after an alarm was triggered, according to a press release from Chief Ed Preston. Upon arriving on scene, officers could see the clerk lying on the floor through a window.
Officers attempted to make contact via telephone with the robber, Gary Donzell Guest, 31 of Morgantown. After numerous attempts of contact and a brief standoff, Guest surrendered.
The clerk was released and suffered no physical injuries. He told police that Guest entered the business, brandished a pistol, and demanded cash.
Guest was charged with armed robbery and was booked in the North Central Regional Jail.
