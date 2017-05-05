Sleep Disorders: Sleepwalking

The phenomenon of sleepwalking can be mysterious to those who try to explain why exactly it occurs.

This behavior falls under what experts call "parasomnia," a general category for sleep disorders. This disorder affects between one and fifteen percent of the general population.

"These are the ones that happen when we're hardest to awaken and it's literally, somnambulism is the technical word and the person is, literally their brain is still in the sleep stage but they can get up and move around," said Hawley Montgomery-Downs, associate professor of psychology at WVU.

Sleepwalking results in walking or performing other complex behaviors while asleep. It is more likely to happen if a person is sleep deprived.

"Their brain has released them from what we call atonia, or sleep paralysis and so, one of the unique things about sleepwalking is that the person's eyes are open, and sensory information is getting in, so they can navigate their environment and do some complicated behaviors, but not remember it, and be very difficult to awaken," said Montgomery-Downs.

Sleepwalking occurs in stage 3, a particular type of non-REM sleep. It is more likely to occur in children because this stage is where the growth hormone is released. Maggie Power experienced sleepwalking during her adolescence due to hormonal changes.

"I don't remember any of the incidents, my parents would just tell me about them. And most of them would just be like oh, I would casually stroll out to the living room when people were still up and they would just send me back to bed," said Power.

It is a common misconception that it's dangerous to awaken a sleepwalker.

"There's no danger to it, but it can be very difficult. So the recommendation for parents, because it's usually children who sleepwalk, is just to guide them gently back to bed, and put them in bed," said Montgomery-Downs.

There are some instances that can bring danger into play. Power recalls a time that she unlocked the door, walking outside in the middle of the night, alarming her family members.

"Just that incident from then on out worried my parents that like if we would go on vacation and stay on a higher floor where there was like a balcony that I would open a door or walk out somewhere, so then they would barricade doors so I couldn't leave them when we would go on vacation and then eventually I just grew out of it," said Power.

"A way to combat it is to make sure they don't get sleep deprived, make sure they always get enough sleep and that they are going to bed consistently at the same time," said Montgomery-Downs.