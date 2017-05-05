Fire Crews Respond to House Fire in Mannington

Fire crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning on Husky Highway in Marion County.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the fire broke out around 1:45 a.m.

The family was home at the time of the fire, but everyone made it out safely, officials said. There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

The Mannington, Farmington,and Worthington Volunteer Fire Departments all responded.

The Mannington Fire Department will be handling the investigation.