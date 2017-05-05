Clarksburg Beauty Academy Celebrates 50 Years With Open House

On Thursday the Clarksburg Beauty Academy celebrated 50 years of business with an open house.

The open house was for enrollment into the cosmetology or massage therapy programs. Individuals learned what it takes to start a career in the field.

Live demonstrations, clipper cuts, make up, braids, and ombre color were also offered.

This event showcased past and current students.

"It's been a business that I've been in all of my life. I can't imagine doing anything else. They always say if you do something you really love doing, you're not really working," said Angela Policano, owner.

Refreshments and prizes, were offered to all who attended.