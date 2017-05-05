Students Take Pledge at Junior Special Agents Program Graduation

Thursday evening at the FBI in Clarksburg, the Junior Special Agents Program Graduation was held.

This program has been in effect at CJIS of West Virginia for 20 years and 30 years with the FBI.

Two fifth grade classes from Norwood Elementary participated and received their badge and credentials as junior special agents.

Students learn about physical fitness, good citizenship, and being all around good people. The FBI partners with elementary school students across the country to teach students how to be law-abiding citizens.

Students took a Junior Special Agent Pledge of Duty.

"We want them to know that law enforcement is their friend and ally and that they can be good citizens and just try and abide by the laws and rules, be good citizens in school, be good citizens outside of school, and may be a model for their peers," said Doug Lindquist, Assistant Director CJIS.

Two students recited essays that described their experience and favorite parts of the Junior Special Agents Program.