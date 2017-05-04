No. 7 West Virginia Wesleyan Softball Ready For MEC Tournament

With the Mountain East Conference softball tournament beginning Friday, the No. 7 West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats are coming off of historic regular season, ending that slate with 15 consecutive wins. The Bobcats have never entered the MEC tournament ranked in the national top seven.

Wesleyan head coach Steve Warner, who was Thursday named MEC coach of the year, says his passion drives the excitement and success of his team.

As the tournament nears, the Bobcats reflect on bringing home the hardware last season. Senior outfielder and MEC player of the year Tori Pogue is confident the team can repeat that.

"[It's a] motivating factor," said Pogue. "The team is focusing on one game at a time, and one day at a time, and with that we should win it."

The Bobcats face Urbana in the opening round of tournament play in Salem, Virginia.