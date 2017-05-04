Rosters Released for Annual North-South Football Game

Nine athletes from North Central West Virginia were named to the North-South all-star roster, which was released Thursday evening. They'll play for the North Bears Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. at Laidley Field in Charleston.
The following football players were selected for the game:
Isaiah Utt (RB/DL, University)
Seth Friel (RB/LB, Bridgeport)
Nathaniel Frazier (WR/DB, Lewis County)
Eddie Kachmarek (OL/DL, Tucker County)
Corey Fowler (OL/DL, South Harrison)
Skyler Eastman (OL/DL, Liberty)
Peyton Powroznik (OL/DL, University)
Noah Feagin (OL/DL, University)
Geno Messenger (OL/DL, Robert C. Byrd)
