Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Restoration Update

Clarksburg City Manager, Martin Howe, gave an update on the progress of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center during his City Managers report Thursday.

Howe said masonry cleaning has begun on the outside of the building facing Pike Street. Contractors have closed the side walk on Pike Street with a designated walkway around the front of the building. Just this week the marquee sign has been removed and a new marquee will be installed.

“As of to date we’ve been very pleased with March-Westin’s work, they’ve been doing exceptional work, they’ve been keeping on schedule and keeping us informed with a weekly meeting as to where they are. We do look to meet our deadline of March of 2018,” said Howe.

The city is still in discussions with various applicants for the executive director of the center. Council is hopeful to have someone in place this summer to move things forward.