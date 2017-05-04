5 People Indicted After Home Invasion and Murder in Fairmont

Five people who were charged after a home invasion and murder in Fairmont were indicted by a special grand jury Wednesday.

Michelle Belton, Oscar Chapman, Vanny Clay, John Deahl, and Devon Stephens were each indicted on one count of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, nighttime burglary, and conspiracy.

Timothy Lambert and Cassie Lambert were not indicted in relation to the incident.

Belton, Chapman, Deahl, and Stephens are currently in the North Central Regional Jail. Clay is currently in FCI Cumberland.