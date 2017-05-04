Masontown Man Charged With DUI With Death After April Vehicle Accident

A Masontown man has been charged with DUI with death after a two-vehicle accident in Reedsville.

Dennis Spencer, Jr., 44, told deputies that when he came over a hill on April 18, he hit a vehicle in the rear that was stopped in the middle of the road. The driver of the vehicle he hit died on April 19 due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Preston County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said Spencer, Jr. had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech at the time of the incident, and medical records confirmed his BAC was .147.

Spencer, Jr. told deputies he had drank a 12-pack of alcoholic beverages prior to the crash.

Spencer, Jr. did not have a valid driver's license, had no insurance on the vehicle, had a registration plate on the vehicle that did not belong, and had two prior convictions for DUI in 2002 and 2009, deputies said.

Spencer, Jr. is charged with DUI with death, third-offense DUI, and false registration. He is currently in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.