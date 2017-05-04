Online Safety Encouraged For World Password Day

IT professionals are encouraging people to stay safe when browsing the web.

Today is World Password Day, encouraging people around the country to take the extra step and be sure their online passwords are safe and secure.

Identity fraud hit an all time high in 2016, making the prospect of keeping passwords secure more important then ever before, especially when using public computers or networks.

"You want to try to clear the browser history. If you're not sure how to do that, you can Google clearing the browser history, depending on what browser you're using, Internet Explorer or Google Chrome. That's a good idea," said Dan Ward, systems administrator for the Marion County Public Library

Some public locations, like the Library, also uses software that deletes any information entered before anyone different logs in to the same computer.