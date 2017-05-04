Weston Faith Community Marks National Day Of Prayer

The meeting room of the Lewis County Commission was packed full Thursday morning as the faith community around Weston gathered to celebrate the National Day of Prayer. The event is celebrated across the country each year, and faith leaders in Lewis County are glad to join in the event to pray for concerns nationwide.

"Everybody comes together in different places and comes together to pray for our nation, our state, for every realm of government and our society," said Sarah Weaver, a member of the Weston Church of God who helped to organize the event.

The event was established by an Act of Congress in 1952, and encourages people around the country to turn to God in prayer. Members of all faiths are encouraged to take part in the event, and that variety of faiths is part of the event's strength.

"We have churches, synagogues, mosques, houses of prayer all across the country, and I think it's important that we cherish and celebrate our differences and our diversity, but this is a time we can all come together and be united that we ask God's blessing and God's help for us to do God's will in our country."

Father John Valentine of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Weston says events like these are always a welcome way to bring local communities together, and to help share their concerns and their successes with each other, and with God.

"I think anytime that we can open ourselves up to God's will, share our hopes and our dreams, out desires, our disappointments with God together, it's just a good thing for us to do together, and that's simply all that we try to do today."