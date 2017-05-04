Clarksburg Mission Prepares for 'Night of Hope' Gala

The Clarksburg Mission is offering hope to the community.

The 14th annual 'Night of Hope' is set for Friday night.

It's the mission's largest fundraiser. The mission said money proceeds from the gala will provide food, clothes, and resources to people in need.

"I just figured up this morning that in the last four years we have provided 125,000 nights of lodging to almost 2,000 different people, so when someone purchases a ticket to the gala or comes and bids on items in the auction, what they are doing is supporting that work. The people who come here have no where else to go," said Chris Mullet, Clarksburg Mission.

The 'Night of Hope' will be held at the Bridgeport Conference Center.

You can buy tickets at the door or by calling the mission. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.