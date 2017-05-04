United Technical Center Receives Grant

The Machine Tool Technology Center at United Technical Center has received a $5,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.

It's a national grant that just two schools in West Virginia have won.

The money will go to the students to buy Skills USA memberships and for scholarships to the national institute for metalworking skills.

Instructor Doug Sands talks about the program's success.

"Simulated workplace has opened up a lot of doors for us. The way we run our programs here are just as though you were going to work. Our students punch in and out, they're randomly drug tested, they wear uniforms. We run it exactly like a company," Sands said.



For more about UTC's programs, call 304-326-7580.