Clarksburg Officials Celebrate Completion of Project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant

The City of Clarksburg has completed a multi-million dollar project.
The Clarksburg Sanitary Board dedicated the upgraded wastewater treatment plant.
The project cost about $12 million.
The plant's superintendent says the upgrades are part of an initiative to improve infrastructure and promote development in Clarksburg.
"The upgrade was part of a long term control plan that the city has set forth to be able to take in more storm water with our waste water so when we have a sustained rain event, it creates less of a discharge into the river," said Paul Lehosit, superintendent.
City Manager Martin Howe said Thrasher Engineering and Treatment Plant employees made the process a smooth one.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.