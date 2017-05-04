Clarksburg Officials Celebrate Completion of Project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant

The City of Clarksburg has completed a multi-million dollar project.

The Clarksburg Sanitary Board dedicated the upgraded wastewater treatment plant.

The project cost about $12 million.

The plant's superintendent says the upgrades are part of an initiative to improve infrastructure and promote development in Clarksburg.

"The upgrade was part of a long term control plan that the city has set forth to be able to take in more storm water with our waste water so when we have a sustained rain event, it creates less of a discharge into the river," said Paul Lehosit, superintendent.

City Manager Martin Howe said Thrasher Engineering and Treatment Plant employees made the process a smooth one.