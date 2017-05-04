Doddridge County High School Students Host Carnival at Genesis Healthcare

Doddridge County High School students brought the best parts of a carnival to a nursing home Thursday.

The students set up a carnival inside Genesis Healthcare.

Residents got to do everything from bowl to play basketball and the students also invited elementary children to join them.

"We wanted to and the kids really wanted the residents to re-live their carnival and their circus experiences and to just make it a really good day for these residents." said Laura Lee-Modesit, teacher.

The students are a part of a social studies class and they host events like Thursday's twice a year.