First Friday: Healing Through Music

Elkins Main Street is working with Women’s Aid in Crisis, Randolph County Family Resource Network, and the Randolph/Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center to host a First Friday event.

This year’s participants are showing support for survivors of sexual assault and child abuse with a march and plenty of music.

Family Resource Network Director Rebecca Vance says, “This year it is actually being held in downtown Elkins which is the first time in, with the Town Square. We are hoping by doing that and starting at the First United Methodist Church and doing a march that people will be more visible and people will be able to see what we’re doing and thus understand and get a little bit curious and maybe ask some questions.”

The march starts at 4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church and heads downtown to Town Square.

Local performers will entertain guests and help sing a song of hope for women, children, and men.