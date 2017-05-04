Monongalia County Commission Reviewing Bids for Courthouse Square Renovation

Renovations to Monongalia County’s Courthouse square are taking the next step.

Commission received three bids to complete the project. Two of those bids were from local companies, March-Westin for $2,123,306.35 and Veritas Contracting for $2,137,985. The third bid was from Waller Corporation in Washington, Pennsylvania for $2,241,000.

“We’re gonna have to decide on one of the three bids,” said Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “That will be next week. We’re looking at 8 months and that is our projection. The only negative side is for those people who want to come down and use the courthouse square or protest, they probably won’t be able to use it during those 8 months.”

Commission gave accolades to Mills Group, who came up with the design for the project, for making sure all of the bids were similar in cost.

The list of renovations for the square is extensive and includes many details to make it safer and more handicap accessible.

“What public’s really gonna like is the combination of keeping the historical site and also making it modern,” Bloom said.

The design will also feature a more prominent veteran’s memorial, heated sidewalks to lessen snow removal, a glass LED-lit “river” following the path of the Monongahela River across the square, and a platform for debates, discussions and concerts.

A timeline with the county’s history will also be displayed.

“I really think that it’s gonna be a focal point of downtown,” Bloom added. “This is just one more thing the County is doing. We have the Judicial Center, so we’re putting a lot of investment downtown. We’re really excited and we think the public’s gonna be appreciative.”

Bloom says as of now work will likely be completed around February of next year.