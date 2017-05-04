Highland Clarksburg Hospital Hosts First Spring Conference

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital hosted its first Spring Conference Thursday.



The hospital is holding continuing education courses Thursday and Friday on areas like mindful eating and the impact of trauma on children.

Hospital employees said it's a way to provide networking and educational opportunities to area professionals.

"We have 73 people registered. We have the capacity to hold 85. Our original goal was actually only 30. We weren't sure the kind of turnout we would have. Its our first time doing this so we have met and exceeded our expectations," said Julie Bozarth.



The hospital hosts the event this week to promote mental health awareness month.