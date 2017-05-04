Randolph County Schools Interviewing for Superintendent

Randolph County has been on the search and reviewing applications for a new Superintendent of Schools.

Since January 26, when the Board decided to not renew the current Superintendent Pam Hewitt’s contract, Board members have been reviewing possible replacements within the state.

Randolph County Board of Education member Rachel Anger says the bidding pool has stayed within the state and 13 hopefuls have been narrowed down to six.

“We’re really looking at someone that can try and possibly generate some more grants or other revenue. Ideally, we would like to have a decision by next week,” says Anger. “On paper, all these applicants look great but there’s also the personal touch to it and us getting a feel with them answering our questions.”

The budget has been strained and the board is hoping to find someone with a good financial background.

Interviews will begin Thursday and run until Friday; Board members hope to have a decision by next week.